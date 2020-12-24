UrduPoint.com
Russia's Moscow State University To Test New Antibiotics - Rector

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Rector of the Moscow State University (MSU) Viktor Sadovnichiy said on Thursday that MSU will launch the testing of new types of antibiotics since the efficacy of available medicines is limited due to increased antibiotic resistance of bacteria.

"Apart from the coronavirus pandemic, there is another critical problem - increasing antibiotic resistance of pathogenic bacteria, particularly among hospital strains. This decreases the potential of the existing arsenal of antibiotics," Sadovnichiy said at an online meeting of the MSU board of trustees.

The rector stressed that there was a need for new strategies to cure hereditary diseases.

"The frequency of such diseases has reached 1.5 percent, and most frequently these diseases are very severe," Sadovnichiy said.

The rector added that MSU would be engaged in testing new antibiotics, the development and testing of a new anti-coronavirus vaccine, early diagnosis and research on hereditary diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) regarded antibiotics resistance of bacteria as one of the top threats to humanity. According to the WHO, it makes treating diseases increasingly difficult. In 2018, the organization registered roughly 500,000 cases of antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis. According to the World Health Organization, a total of 1.4 million people died from tuberculosis caused by pathogenic bacteria in 2019. The WHO stressed the need for innovative medicines to decrease the number of bacteria resistant to antibiotics.

