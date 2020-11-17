MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russia's Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Tuesday that she still hopes to meet personally with Head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Rik Daems after his visit to Moscow was interrupted due to coronavirus pandemic.

On November 16-17, the PACE president was planning to visit Moscow for meetings in the State Duma and the Federation Council. He had also scheduled a meeting with Moskalkova. Daems cut short his visit to Russia due to contact with the Russian official, who may have tested positive for COVID-19.

"He [Daems], planned to attend in person, but, unfortunately, the pandemic made its own adjustments, and he was forced to fly out of Moscow. We hope that a bilateral meeting with the PACE chairman will take place, and he will be able to personally see how the commissioner's office works," Moskalkova said during the IV International Scientific and Practical Conference on problems of human rights protection in the Eurasian space.

According to the source in PACE, Daems has consulted with the Russian colleagues and decided that he would return to Russia later in December.