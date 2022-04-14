MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russia's Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, has been hit be heavy fire and the following detonation of ammunition, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"As result of the fire that hit the Moskva missile cruiser, the ammunition has detonated. The ship has been seriously damaged," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that all the crew members had been safely evacuated, causes of the fire are being investigated.