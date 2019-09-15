MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Russia's most experienced cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin has failed to pass the most recent Medical Commission test, another cosmonaut, Oleg Kononenko, confirmed to Sputnik.

Asked whether it is possible for Yurchikhin to improve his health and get a later approval from the commission, Kononenko said that the medics' decision was final.