UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Most Experienced Cosmonaut Fails Medical Test - Oleg Kononenko

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:50 AM

Russia's Most Experienced Cosmonaut Fails Medical Test - Oleg Kononenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Russia's most experienced cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin has failed to pass the most recent Medical Commission test, another cosmonaut, Oleg Kononenko, confirmed to Sputnik.

Asked whether it is possible for Yurchikhin to improve his health and get a later approval from the commission, Kononenko said that the medics' decision was final.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Etisalat partners with Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers

5 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from US Pre ..

5 hours ago

Govt taking measures to improve life of common man ..

6 hours ago

Bowlers play second fiddle to batsmen on opening d ..

6 hours ago

Investigations ongoing to identify perpetrators of ..

6 hours ago

Arab League condemns drone attacks on Aramco's fac ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.