KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) A group of philologists from Russia's Republic of Khakassia has translated the interface of the most popular Russian social network VK into the Khakas language, the Katanov State University of Khakassia said on Friday.

The university said in a statement that the VK became available in the Khakas language on Thursday.

"Now, one can see the whole interface of the social network in the Khakas language," the statement said.

Users can translate their pages into the Khakas language only via the desktop version of the social network, while this option remains unavailable for Android and iOS versions.

Khakas is a Turkic language spoken by some 43,000 people, most of whom are bilingual in Russian.