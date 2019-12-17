MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia's Msta-SM self-propelled howitzer will undergo modernization to become faster and receive new ammunition, the director general of the producer company Uraltransmash (a subsidiary of Uralvagonzavod) has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The machine will become more agile and fast. We expect new ammunition and are working on it with sectorial companies. Apart from that, large-scale work on increasing the reliability of the machine is underway, so I believe this howitzer will retain its status of the main combat system for a very long time," Dmitry Semizorov said.

He added that the Msta-S howitzer had been upgraded and was now at the same level as the Msta-SM.

"We have completed modernization and are already delivering the modernized pieces of artillery to the troops. We have fully implemented our plan for 2019 and have already started executing the plan for 2020. If we keep up the pace, we will be able to implement the plan for 2020 in the first half of the year already," Semizorov said.