UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Msta-SM Howitzer To Be Modernized, Receive New Ammunition - Producer

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Russia's Msta-SM Howitzer to Be Modernized, Receive New Ammunition - Producer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia's Msta-SM self-propelled howitzer will undergo modernization to become faster and receive new ammunition, the director general of the producer company Uraltransmash (a subsidiary of Uralvagonzavod) has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The machine will become more agile and fast. We expect new ammunition and are working on it with sectorial companies. Apart from that, large-scale work on increasing the reliability of the machine is underway, so I believe this howitzer will retain its status of the main combat system for a very long time," Dmitry Semizorov said.

He added that the Msta-S howitzer had been upgraded and was now at the same level as the Msta-SM.

"We have completed modernization and are already delivering the modernized pieces of artillery to the troops. We have fully implemented our plan for 2019 and have already started executing the plan for 2020. If we keep up the pace, we will be able to implement the plan for 2020 in the first half of the year already," Semizorov said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Same 2019 2020 National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Ensuring road safety a global need

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 17, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Opposition parties get united against Modi govt ov ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

12 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.