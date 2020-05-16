UrduPoint.com
Russia's MSU Says Unaffected By Kiev's Sanctions, Will Admit Ukrainian Students As Usual

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Sanctions imposed by Ukraine in relation to the Moscow State University (MSU) will not affect its activities, Ukrainian applicants will continue to be admitted on general terms for foreigners, the university's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

Kiev earlier sanctioned a number of Russian educational, scientific and cultural institutions, including the MSU, for three years.

"The sanctions will not affect us in any way. We will continue to teach students.

It will not affect students, if they submit documents, they will participate in the competition according to Admission Rules of the Moscow State University," the university said.

All the details of the admission of foreigners into Moscow State University in the context of the coronavirus pandemic will be announced additionally on May 31 at the virtual Open Day for foreign applicants.

"Academic mobility and scientific activity with Ukraine have been at a very low level lately," the press service added.

