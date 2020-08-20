UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's MTS Telecom Provider Launches Pilot 5G Zone In Western Siberia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russia's MTS Telecom Provider Launches Pilot 5G Zone in Western Siberia

Russia's largest mobile network provider MTS said on Thursday it had piloted a 5G zone in the western Siberian city of Tomsk in collaboration with the Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radio-electronics (TUSUR) and the Micran manufacturer of electronic devices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russia's largest mobile network provider MTS said on Thursday it had piloted a 5G zone in the western Siberian city of Tomsk in collaboration with the Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radio-electronics (TUSUR) and the Micran manufacturer of electronic devices.

"The MTS 5G network in Tomsk has been launched with the use of the Ericsson Radio System 5G-ready equipment in the 27 GHz band to provide an indoor signal in two pilot zones � TUSUR's business incubator and Micran's production sites. The ceremony of MTS pilot network's launch in Tomsk featured a demonstration of capabilities of 5G technology on a Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone, including video calls and download of apps and files at a speed peaking at 2 gigabits per second," the company said in a press release.

MTS said it had signed an agreement with the Tomsk administration, TUSUR and Micran to cooperate for the development of innovative projects linked to 5G, specifically with regard to the in-Russia production of 5G radio modules.

"The agreement will enable the business sector and scientists to engage in an efficient cooperation for the development and integration of innovative solutions for various industries," MTS Tomsk Director Marina Feschenko said, as quoted in the press release.

MTS has been systematically developing 5G networks and infrastructure in various parts in Russia, but the zone in Tomsk is the first one based in a scientific institution, according to the press release.

On July 28, MTS became the first company in Russia to get a 5G license, effective for the 24.25-24.65 GHz bands in 83 Russian regions. The company expects the first consumers to be large businesses and production facilities. The fifth-generation connectivity is expected to enable them expand use of such innovative technology as the internet of things, artificial intelligence and virtual reality, among other things.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business Russia Mobile Company Tomsk 5G July Samsung Agreement

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

16 minutes ago

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

2 hours ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

34 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

34 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Di ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.