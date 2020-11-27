MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko is set to meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday, November 27, in Budapest to discuss cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the health minister's aide Alexei Kuznetsov, the Hungarian capital will host a meeting of the Russia-Hungary intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, co-chaired by Murashko and Szijjarto.

Earlier in the month, Szijjarto announced that Hungary has received samples of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for laboratory testing.