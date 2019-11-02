The next International Arctic Forum should be held in Murmansk, the Arctic's largest city, as opposed to its usual venue in St. Petersburg, a highly placed Russian development official said Saturday

"We must bear in mind that this is a forum about the Arctic, and the fact that it was held this year in St. Petersburg is not very correct. This forum should be held in the Arctic, if we manage to do this in Murmansk, the largest Arctic city, it will be very good," Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Krutikov told reporters while in Murmansk on a working visit.

The International Arctic Forum was held in St.

Petersburg in April of this year even though Russia's so-called northern capital is not within the Arctic Circle. At the same time, Murmansk is the largest population center within the circle and is a key port city for trans-Arctic shipping.

Krutikov expressed support for building a large congress and exhibition center to host the event within the framework of the proposed infrastructure project "New Murmansk."

Russia has emerged as the leading power in the Arctic region in recent years, rejuvenating Soviet era military bases in the region and commissioning a new fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers.