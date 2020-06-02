UrduPoint.com
Russia's Museums, Cinemas To Open In Mid-July - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 03:32 PM

Russia's Museums, Cinemas to Open in Mid-July - Deputy Prime Minister

As Russia's COVID-19 situation keeps stabilizing, museums and cinemas across the country will open in the middle of July, while theaters and concert halls will open only in the fall, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Tuesday

"Culture will be gradually returning to normal life, with strict compliance with safety measures ... Museums have already started working.

They will open doors to visitors in the middle of July already. Only individual visits are envisioned yet," Chernyshenko said at a briefing, adding that cinemas will open in mid-July as well, with a special seating chart envisioned.

"Like in the rest of the world, theaters and concert halls will open at the last stage of restrictions removal. It is planned that they will present new shows in the fall. A rehearsal period is also planned," the deputy prime minister went on to say.

