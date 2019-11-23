(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik on Saturday that the cooperation between Russian and Turkish special services in counterterrorism operations was at a good level.

"We are interacting with colleagues from the special services not only from Turkey, but also with others in the area of countering terrorism, exchanging operational, signaling information, informing each other through the signals we receive. So, at this level, the interaction is always very good, including with Turkish intelligence," Naryshkin said.

On Friday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that his country had detained in Syria a member of the Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia) who has plotted terror attacks in Russia and Germany.

Naryshkin added that he was not specifically aware of this detention.