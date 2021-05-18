UrduPoint.com
Russia's Naryshkin Hopes Correspondence With MI6 Chief Will Result In Offline Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Russia's Naryshkin Hopes Correspondence With MI6 Chief Will Result in Offline Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said he started exchanging respectful and polite letters with the head of the UK secret intelligence service MI6, and was hoping for an offline meeting.

"We have entered into correspondence ... It is respectful and polite, just like it should be ... And I very much hope that the correspondence will result in contacts, including personal ones," Naryshkin told BBC.

