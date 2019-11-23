- Home
- Russia's Naryshkin Says Bolivian Unrest Caused by External Attempt to Destabilize Region
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:03 PM
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik on Saturday that he believed the situation in Bolivia to resemble the political crisis in Venezuela and that it was caused by an attempt to destabilize the Latin American country
"It obviously [is the result of] an attempt to destabilize [the region]. It is similar to what was happening in Venezuela," Naryshkin said when asked about the causes of Bolivia's unrest.