UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Naryshkin Says Bolivian Unrest Caused By External Attempt To Destabilize Region

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:03 PM

Russia's Naryshkin Says Bolivian Unrest Caused by External Attempt to Destabilize Region

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik on Saturday that he believed the situation in Bolivia to resemble the political crisis in Venezuela and that it was caused by an attempt to destabilize the Latin American country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik on Saturday that he believed the situation in Bolivia to resemble the political crisis in Venezuela and that it was caused by an attempt to destabilize the Latin American country.

"It obviously [is the result of] an attempt to destabilize [the region]. It is similar to what was happening in Venezuela," Naryshkin said when asked about the causes of Bolivia's unrest.

Related Topics

Russia Bolivia Venezuela

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan contradicts news o ..

3 minutes ago

US Vice President Visits US Military Base in Iraq ..

3 minutes ago

PPP Punjab leaders to inquire after Zardari at PIM ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Naryshkin Commends Counterterrorism Coope ..

3 minutes ago

Delegation of South Korean monks visits Governor H ..

6 minutes ago

National Advisory Group formed to eradicate polio

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.