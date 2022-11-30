MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that he held a meeting with CIA Director William Burns to discuss nuclear security and Ukrainian issues.

On Monday, US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti that Russia and the US have a channel to discuss nuclear risk management at the level of special services, and that Burns and Naryshkin can hold talks again, if necessary.

"For my part, I confirm Ms. Rood's statement. Additionally, I can note that the most frequently used words at this meeting were 'strategic stability,' 'nuclear security,' 'Ukraine' and 'Kiev regime," Naryshkin said.