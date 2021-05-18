The leadership of the European Union is preparing a new smear campaign against Russia, accusing it of fomenting the anti-vaccination movement abroad, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021)

"According to the available information, the EU leadership is preparing another slander campaign against Russia, now trying to accuse Moscow of fomenting the anti-vaccination movement abroad. There are indeed no limits to cynicism and hypocrisy," Naryshkin said, as quoted in a statement of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

The foreign intelligence chief expressed the belief that EU officials were in fact holding back the expansion of vaccination in the EU.

According to Naryshkin, the European Medicines Agency continues to block the certification of Russian vaccines.

Naryshkin stressed that "Russia is persistently maintaining dialogue with the relevant EU structures and the leadership of the EU member states in the interests of promoting prompt mass vaccination of the European population, including with the tested and well-proven Sputnik V vaccine."

"The Russian authorities are open to considering lifting patent restrictions on relevant inventions," Naryshkin added.