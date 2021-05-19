MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Registration of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in Europe is being delayed because of orders by some high-ranking EU officials, and European citizens and local law enforcement offices must figure out why this happens, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Wednesday.

"Just look what is happening in the European Union. Russia was the first country to register the Sputnik V vaccine. It offered the vaccine for use in various countries, you know that this vaccine is now registered in more than 60 states. But the European Medicines Agency [EMA], which carries out registration of all the vaccines, causes a delay [in Sputnik V registration]," Naryshkin said, as aired by Russia's Channel One.

"I do not want to blame EMA experts and specialists. But we know for sure that this delay is connected with the corresponding signals coming from the high offices of the European Union," Naryshkin added.

According to Russia's foreign intelligence chief, it up to "the citizens of European countries themselves and law enforcement agencies" to figure out if this happens out of purely political reasons, or because of some economic factors.