Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:02 PM

Russia's National Guard Might Acquire 'Sapphire' Anti-Drone Systems - Manufacturer



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET), the producer of the Sapfir (Sapphire) anti-drone systems, is in procurement talks with Rosgvardia, KRET Deputy Director General Vladimir Zverev told journalists on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Russian-hosted Army-2020 forum.

The Sapphire anti-drone systems made their debut at the Army forum this year, to be showcased in an exhibit on a par with other latest military equipment and hardware.

"Speaking of state agencies, we are first of all in talks with Rosgvardia, because one of the spheres of the system's applicability is the protection of strategically important state facilities, control systems and high hazard facilities," Zverev said.

Other potential buyers of the system include the Middle Eastern countries whose oil infrastructure has suffered drone attacks, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to Zverev.

The Sapphire system works by generating waves that disrupt the target drone's channels of control and communication with satellite navigation systems. Unless the system is ordered to eliminate the target, the drone would just float in the air and land.

The key competitive advantage of Sapphire is that it can identify and block not only the drone per se, but also its ground control station.

