MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Russia's National Guard said on Sunday that the force would conduct a thorough and impartial probe into a suspected killing of a former village chief in Dagestan by its members.

"The National Guard will do whatever it takes to conduct a thorough, comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances of this incident," Valery Gribakin, a spokesman for the paramilitary, told Sputnik.

Sputnik has learned that Abakar Kaplanov, 34, was shot dead inside a police station in the North Caucasus region's main city of Makhachkala on Saturday evening.

Two guards have been detained. A police source said that the murdered man had a long history of land dispute with the suspects who come from the same village of Novokuli.

Hundreds of villages gathered outside the police station on Sunday morning to demand justice for Kaplanov. The regional interior ministry said that more than 130 police officers were sent to the area.