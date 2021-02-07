UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's National Guard Promises Impartial Probe Into Murder By Officers In Dagestan

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Russia's National Guard Promises Impartial Probe Into Murder by Officers in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Russia's National Guard said on Sunday that the force would conduct a thorough and impartial probe into a suspected killing of a former village chief in Dagestan by its members.

"The National Guard will do whatever it takes to conduct a thorough, comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances of this incident," Valery Gribakin, a spokesman for the paramilitary, told Sputnik.

Sputnik has learned that Abakar Kaplanov, 34, was shot dead inside a police station in the North Caucasus region's main city of Makhachkala on Saturday evening.

Two guards have been detained. A police source said that the murdered man had a long history of land dispute with the suspects who come from the same village of Novokuli.

Hundreds of villages gathered outside the police station on Sunday morning to demand justice for Kaplanov. The regional interior ministry said that more than 130 police officers were sent to the area.

Related Topics

Dead Police Interior Ministry Russia Police Station Man Makhachkala Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

‌‌‏UAE announces 3,093 new COVID-19 cases, 4 ..

36 minutes ago

1 hour ago

DEWA registers patent for Hydronet project to moni ..

1 hour ago

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

4 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.