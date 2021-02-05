UrduPoint.com
Russia's National Guard Says Its Website Faced Big DDoS Attack From Abroad This Night

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:41 PM

The National Guard of Russia said that its website faced a big DDoS attack from abroad on the night into Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The National Guard of Russia said that its website faced a big DDoS attack from abroad on the night into Friday.

"On the night into February 5, 2021, the official website of the National Guard of Russia (rosguard.gov.ru) was facing a big DDoS attack during three hours.

The sources of the negative impact were located abroad," the agency said in a statement.

This is not the first cyberattack that the agency has ever faced, the national guard noted, recalling the DDoS attacks that it repelled on January 23 and 31.

"It was established that the attacks were conducted from the territory of some of the EU nations. All the attempts to breach the operation of the website were successfully neutralized," the statement read on.

