Russia's Natural Population Decline Rose To 468,000 Over 10 Months - Statistics

Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russia's Natural Population Decline Rose to 468,000 Over 10 Months - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Natural population in Russia declined by 468,000 from January to October of this year, a steeper reduction compared to 259,000 decline recorded a year earlier, official figures showed.

The new figures reflect the change in the natural population where the number of deaths exceeds the number of births.

Deaths were up 10 percentage points from last year, rising to 1.66 million from 1.51 million recorded in 2019, according to data provided by Rosstat, the state statistics agency.

Births were down 4.6 points. Some 1.19 million babies were born in the first 10 months of 2020, compared to 1.25 million in 2019.

