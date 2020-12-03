UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Nauka Laboratory Module Likely To Be Sent To ISS In April Or July 2021 - Source

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:50 AM

Russia's Nauka Laboratory Module Likely to Be Sent to ISS in April or July 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The launch of Russia's Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module to the International Space Station (ISS) is preliminarily scheduled for April 2021, with July being an alternative option, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

Nauka has been awaiting departure to orbit since 2007. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, told Russian President Vladimir Putin in August 2019 that preparations for the launch were underway, and last September, Roscosmos announced that the launch would be conducted in November 2020.

However, in April, Rogozin said that the launch would be postponed to 2021.

"The work on preparing the module for the launch will be completed by April 2021. The launch is preliminarily planned for April, but given the ballistic conditions, July is also being considered as one more comfortable option," the source said.

Nauka module is designed for scientific work, storing cargoes, docking spaceships and research modules, as well as fuel transfer from Progress spacecraft to the Zvezda Service Module.

Related Topics

Russia Progress Vladimir Putin April July August September November 2019 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

6 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

6 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

6 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

5 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

5 hours ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.