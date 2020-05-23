UrduPoint.com
Russia's Nauka Laboratory Module To Be Sent To ISS In Q2, 2021 - Source

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The launch of Russia's Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"According to current plans, the launch of the Nauka module is scheduled for the second quarter of the next year," the source said.

Nauka has been awaiting departure to orbit since 2007. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space corporation Roscosmos, told Russian President Vladimir Putin in August that preparations for the launch were underway, and in September, Roscosmos announced that the launch would be conducted in November 2020. However, in April, Rogozin said that the launch would be postponed to 2021.

