UrduPoint.com

Russia's Naval, Air Defense Forces Repelling Drone Attack On Sevastopol - Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Russia's Naval, Air Defense Forces Repelling Drone Attack on Sevastopol - Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev

Russia's naval forces together with air defense forces are repelling a drone attack in the outer harbor of Sevastopol, with one drone already shot down, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Monday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Russia's naval forces together with air defense forces are repelling a drone attack in the outer harbor of Sevastopol, with one drone already shot down, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Monday.

"Naval forces together with air defense forces are now repelling the attack of enemy's drones in the outer harbor. One drone has already been shot down. All (emergency) services are in readiness," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

The governor also urged people to stay calm.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Governor Russia All

Recent Stories

Candidate Accuses Foreign Diplomats of Influencing ..

Candidate Accuses Foreign Diplomats of Influencing Governor Election in Moldova' ..

55 seconds ago
 McCarthy Tells Knesset US Supports Israel's Right ..

McCarthy Tells Knesset US Supports Israel's Right to Self Defense Against Iran

57 seconds ago
 Ministerial and economic figures place climate cha ..

Ministerial and economic figures place climate change at the top of the agenda a ..

6 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Expects Biden to In ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Expects Biden to Invite Netanyahu Over for Meetin ..

59 seconds ago
 Hunter Biden to Appear in US Court for Hearing in ..

Hunter Biden to Appear in US Court for Hearing in Finances, Child Support Case - ..

5 minutes ago
 Trudeau, Djibouti President Discuss Mediation in S ..

Trudeau, Djibouti President Discuss Mediation in Sudan - Office

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.