Russia's Naval Logistics Center In Sudan Not Directed Against Anyone - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russia's Naval Logistics Center in Sudan Not Directed Against Anyone - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The Russian navy's logistics support center in Sudan is not directed against any country, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin has said in an interview.

The deal to set up a Russian naval facility in Sudan was struck in November.

"Actions to create naval facilities outside the Russian Federation are routine in nature, are aimed at ensuring and pursuing national interests of the Russian Federation in the world ocean and do not imply aggression against any country," Fomin told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The deputy minister added that the decision to set up the naval logistics center stemmed from a "mutual desire of Russia and Sudan to develop defense cooperation aimed at strengthening the defense capacity of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Sudan."

Russia, the official noted, is interested in military presence in the region to combat terrorism, piracy, arms smuggling, trafficking of drugs and people, and to ensure safe commercial navigation.

