Russia's jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny is unhappy with the conditions in his prison hospital, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia's jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny is unhappy with the conditions in his prison hospital, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told reporters on Thursday.

"He was alone in a 9-meter [30-foot] cell. Yesterday another two people were transferred there, and now there are three people in this extremely small room. Naturally, the space is extremely limited and he has complaints about the conditions," the lawyer said after a court hearing in Moscow that upheld the fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,443) imposed on Navalny for defaming a WWII veteran.

On April 19, Navalny, who is currently serving a two-and-a-half prison term on fraud charges, was transferred to a prison hospital, where he was given intravenous glucose infusion. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said that four independent doctors had also visited Navalny, having reported no serious health issues.

On Tuesday, the commissioner's office confirmed that Navalny was visited by various medical experts last week.