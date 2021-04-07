Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny continues his hunger strike, drinking only water despite being sick, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said on Wednesday after meeting with Navalny in prison

POKROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny continues his hunger strike, drinking only water despite being sick, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said on Wednesday after meeting with Navalny in prison.

Navalny announced a hunger strike last week, demanding that the prison administration provide him access to proper medical treatment for his back and leg pains. After medical professionals examined the opposition figure, the penitentiary service stated that his health was stable and satisfactory, adding that Navalny has been receiving all necessary care.

"Of course, he is exhausted as he continues his hunger strike.

He drinks only water. And, of course, it is hard enough for a person in such conditions, but nevertheless, he is hanging on," Mikhailova told reporters, adding that his client still suffers from pain in his back and legs, has a fever and is coughing.

The 44-year-old was sentenced to a two-and-a-half prison term in early February after a Moscow court converted his 3.5-year suspended sentence on financial misconduct charges to a real term. A court earlier found the blogger guilty of defrauding the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics firm Yves Rocher of 26 million rubles ($340,500).