UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Navalny Continues Hunger Strike Despite Experiencing Pain, Fever - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:09 PM

Russia's Navalny Continues Hunger Strike Despite Experiencing Pain, Fever - Lawyer

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny continues his hunger strike, drinking only water despite being sick, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said on Wednesday after meeting with Navalny in prison

POKROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny continues his hunger strike, drinking only water despite being sick, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said on Wednesday after meeting with Navalny in prison.

Navalny announced a hunger strike last week, demanding that the prison administration provide him access to proper medical treatment for his back and leg pains. After medical professionals examined the opposition figure, the penitentiary service stated that his health was stable and satisfactory, adding that Navalny has been receiving all necessary care.

"Of course, he is exhausted as he continues his hunger strike.

He drinks only water. And, of course, it is hard enough for a person in such conditions, but nevertheless, he is hanging on," Mikhailova told reporters, adding that his client still suffers from pain in his back and legs, has a fever and is coughing.

The 44-year-old was sentenced to a two-and-a-half prison term in early February after a Moscow court converted his 3.5-year suspended sentence on financial misconduct charges to a real term. A court earlier found the blogger guilty of defrauding the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics firm Yves Rocher of 26 million rubles ($340,500).

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia February All From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Fujairah Government announces establishment of ‘ ..

4 minutes ago

UAE-Korean Festival attracts 2.73 million viewers

4 minutes ago

Ethiopia Attempts to Tie Border Conflict With Suda ..

2 minutes ago

UN Welcomes Reports US May Resume Funding to Pales ..

2 minutes ago

1,100 visas issued to Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi c ..

2 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad produces firs ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.