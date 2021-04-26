UrduPoint.com
Russia's Navalny Files 3 Lawsuits Against Prison - Court

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) A district court in Russia's Vladimir Region has received three lawsuits from opposition activist Alexey Navalny against the prison where he is serving his sentence, he complains about the withdrawal of books, censorship of newspapers, and recognition as a person prone to escape, the court told Sputnik on Monday.

"He asks to recognize as illegitimate the decision not to give him access to books that he purchased, to recognize as illegitimate the actions of the employees of IK-2 [penal colony] who put him on the preventive record as a person prone to escape, and also to recognize as illegitimate ... the censorship of newspapers that Navalny receives, as some articles are cut out," the court said.

Judges have not yet accepted the materials for proceedings. The court will have to decide whether these issues are within its competence and, if so, whether the claims have been properly filed.

