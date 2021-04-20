UrduPoint.com
Russia's Navalny Given Glucose Intravenous Infusion In TB Hospital Solitary Ward - Lawyer

Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who announced a hunger strike in late March, is currently being held in solitary confinement at a prison tuberculosis hospital and was given glucose intravenous infusion, Vadim Kobzev, Navalny's lawyer, said on Tuesday

Navalny, who has been complaining about severe back and leg pain, went on a hunger strike in late March after being denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice. The 44-year-old has been diagnosed with two spinal hernias but has refused the treatment offered by the prison authority. The latter assessed Navalny's health as stable and satisfactory by medical professionals and said that he had been receiving all necessary care. On Monday, it was announced that Navalny was transferred to a prison hospital, several days after his private doctors released results of his analysis saying he was in danger of a kidney failure or a heart attack.

"About Navalny being in a 'hospital' and how he is being provided with medical assistance. He is in solitary confinement at a tuberculosis hospital of a strict regime penal colony. He was hospitalized on Sunday and in the evening of that day he was given a glucose intravenous infusion from the fourth attempt," Kobzev tweeted.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for his alleged poisoning. The blogger was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.

