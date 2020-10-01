Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny told Der Spiegel that doctors project he will recover to 90 percent of his former self after allegedly being poisoned in late August

BERLIN (UrduPoint News - 01st October, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny told Der Spiegel that doctors project he will recover to 90 percent of his former self after allegedly being poisoned in late August.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Tests in Russia did not show traces of poison. On September 22, Navalny was discharged from the hospital.

"Doctors say I will make a 90 percent recovery, maybe 100 percent, but nobody knows for sure," Navalny told the German magazine.

The opposition figure suggested that his case would be described in medical journals one day, noting that he was glad to share his experience.

Navalny said that his health had improved significantly and now he could go up to the fifth floor and stand on one leg again. He has also fully regained his mental abilities.

"My daily life is monotonous. I train every day and do nothing else. In the morning I walk in park ... then I do exercise with a doctor. In the evening I walk again. In the afternoon, I try to do computer work," Navalny said.

The opposition figure went on to thank German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Charite clinic for saving him. Navalny admitted that he had been a "difficult patient," but Charite doctors were "the most patient people in the world."

Navanly asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin "was behind the crime, and I have no other explanation for what happened.

"

He also reiterated his plans to return to Russia and continue his political activities.

In addition, the 44-year-old shared details of what had happened to him aboard the plane. First, the opposition figure felt okay, but soon suddenly felt unwell, lost concentration and broke out in a cold sweat.

"Organophosphorus compounds attack your nervous system like a DDoS attack attacks the computer - it's an overload that breaks you," he explained.

Then, he went to an airplane lavatory and washed up, but felt worse, although there was no pain. After leaving the toilet, he turned to a steward, then fell to the floor and lost consciousness.

The opposition figure believes that the poison got on his skin in a hotel room in Tomsk, from which he departed for the airport. That is why, he argues, it is important to examine his clothes.

Commenting on why others had not been affected by the poison, Navalny said that "it was a minimum amount of poison," so it did not cause damage to others.

When asked whether Berlin should stop the Nord Stream 2 project in light of his poisoning, he replied "That's Germany's business. Decide for yourself!" Navalny at the same time expressed the belief that sanctions on Russia would not change anything, and targeted sanctions against specific people are necessary.

The Kremlin has rejected Navalny's accusations as groundless, extremely insulting and unacceptable, reiterating that no proof had been provided.