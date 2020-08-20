UrduPoint.com
Russia's Navalny In Intensive Care Unit In Grave Condition - Siberian Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Russia's Navalny in Intensive Care Unit in Grave Condition - Siberian Hospital

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is currently in the intensive care department, and his health condition is assessed as grave and stable, a hospital in the Russian city of Omsk told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Alexey Navalny is the intensive care unit, his condition is grave," chief doctor Alexander Murakhovsky told Sputnik.

Another representative of the hospital, located in Russia's Siberia, specified that Navalny's condition is stable.

Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on Twitter that Navalny remains unconscious.

"He was connected to an artificial lung ventilator. We have requested bringing the police to the hospital," Yarmysh said.

Earlier in the day, Yarmysh said that Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk with suspected poisoning. The plane Navalny was traveling in had to make an emergency landing, as the opposition figure started feeling bad while en route from Tomsk to Moscow. Yarmysh also expressed the belief that Navalny had drunk some poisonous substance mixed into his tear.

