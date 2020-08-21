UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Navalny Receives Diagnosis, Poisoning Scenario Not Confirmed - Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:56 PM

Russia's Navalny Receives Diagnosis, Poisoning Scenario Not Confirmed - Doctor

The diagnosis of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been nearly established in full, but doctors cannot disclose it, the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1 said on Friday, noting that they do not believe he has been poisoned

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The diagnosis of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been nearly established in full, but doctors cannot disclose it, the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1 said on Friday, noting that they do not believe he has been poisoned.

According to the hospital's deputy chief physician, as a result of treatment, clinical observation, examinations, laboratory tests and diagnostics, "at present, we almost have a complete diagnosis."

"Now, the diagnosis 'poisoning' maybe remains somewhere in the subcortex, but we do not believe that the patient was poisoned," Anatoly Kalinichenko added.

He reaffirmed that the blogger's transportation was neither reasonable nor safe at the moment.

Navalny felt sick on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. As a result, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized. The politician fell into a coma soon after and was placed on a ventilator.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation suggested that it was a toxic poisoning. However, no traces of poison were found in his blood and urine.

A special medical jet from Germany landed in the Omsk Airport on Friday to presumably deliver Navalny to Berlin. However, Siberian doctors believe his condition does not allow him to be transported.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Berlin Omsk Tomsk From Blood Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Chairman PEMRA asks cable operators to follow dire ..

3 minutes ago

ECP issues last reminder to political parties on a ..

3 minutes ago

Time to call out countries perpetrating terrorism ..

3 minutes ago

Pollution free environment top priority, says prov ..

3 minutes ago

Sh Rasheed inaugurates Postgraduate College of Wom ..

12 minutes ago

DEWA records a peak load increase of 6.6%

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.