OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The diagnosis of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been nearly established in full, but doctors cannot disclose it, the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1 said on Friday, noting that they do not believe he has been poisoned.

According to the hospital's deputy chief physician, as a result of treatment, clinical observation, examinations, laboratory tests and diagnostics, "at present, we almost have a complete diagnosis."

"Now, the diagnosis 'poisoning' maybe remains somewhere in the subcortex, but we do not believe that the patient was poisoned," Anatoly Kalinichenko added.

He reaffirmed that the blogger's transportation was neither reasonable nor safe at the moment.

Navalny felt sick on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. As a result, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized. The politician fell into a coma soon after and was placed on a ventilator.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation suggested that it was a toxic poisoning. However, no traces of poison were found in his blood and urine.

A special medical jet from Germany landed in the Omsk Airport on Friday to presumably deliver Navalny to Berlin. However, Siberian doctors believe his condition does not allow him to be transported.