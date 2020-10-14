UrduPoint.com
Russia's Navalny Reveals Names Of Those Who Paid For His Treatment In Berlin Clinic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny revealed on Wednesday the list of the individuals who bore the costs of his treatment, including aerial transportation, rehabilitation and accommodation after discharge from a Berlin-based Charite hospital after he was poisoned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny revealed on Wednesday the list of the individuals who bore the costs of his treatment, including aerial transportation, rehabilitation and accommodation after discharge from a Berlin-based Charite hospital after he was poisoned.

"The flight cost 79,000 Euros [$92,852] and was paid for by [Russian] businessman Boris Zimin. The final bill for the treatment in the hospital is 49,900 euros. Paid by entrepreneur Evgeny Chichvarkin; economist Sergey Aleksashenko; IT specialist Roman Ivanov," Navalny wrote on Instagram.

The opposition figure also noted that the costs for further accommodation and treatment were unclear since the recovery period was also unclear.

"I went to the hospital yesterday to run new tests, they said that everything had been fine so far. But, in any case, Evgeny Chichvarkin also covered the costs," Navalny added.

Navalny was hospitalized with suspected poisoning in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after he lost consciousness during a domestic flight. While Russian doctors found no traces of poisons in his samples and suggested he could have suffered an abrupt drop of glucose in his blood due to metabolic disbalance, Germany � where Navalny was subsequently transported to for treatment � claims to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. In response, Russia has demanded that Germany provide evidence and make case materials available to Russian investigators.

Navalny was discharged from the Charite hospital on September 23. The man himself is convinced that the Kremlin is behind his poisoning. Russia has slammed the whole case as a plotted conspiracy theory, pointing to multiple inconsistencies in Berlin's statements.

