Russia's Navalny Says Got Questioned By German Prosecutors At Moscow's Request

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has said that he was questioned by German prosecutors at the request of the Russian authorities.

"I was being questioned for the whole day. The German prosecutor's office questioned me at the request of the Russian authorities," Navalny said on Twitter.

The Berlin Senate Department for Justice refused to confirm to Sputnik the fact of Navalny's questioning, citing the confidentiality of the content and status of international requests for legal assistance.

Navalny fell ill while aboard a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Local doctors suggested metabolic malfunctions as the main diagnosis and said there were no traces of poison in his system.

Several days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. The German government then claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Laboratories in France and Sweden have subsequently backed this conclusion. In September, Navalny was discharged from the hospital.

President Vladimir Putin recently said that Russia is ready to receive case materials from other countries and investigate this situation, but none of those countries has shared its evidence with Moscow.

Moscow insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the chemical poisoning so that it could open a criminal case. According to Russian authorities, they have already sent several requests for legal assistance to Berlin, but to no avail.

