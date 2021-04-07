(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently serving a prison term on charges of financial misconduct in a colony, tested negative for COVID-19, while the results of the second test are yet not known, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The test for coronavirus was carried out, it was negative. After that, the FSIN [Federal Penitentiary Service] for some reason decided to do a second test," she said.

On March 31, Navalny announced a hunger strike, demanding that the prison administration provide him access to proper medical treatment for his back and legs pain.

The penitentiary service stated that Navalny's health was assessed as stable and satisfactory by medical professionals and he has been receiving all necessary care.

On Tuesday, the wife of the jailed opposition figure, Yulia, released a letter from the colony administration, according to which Navalny could not be hospitalized as his passport was missing from his file. Sputnik has had no official confirmation on the issue.