UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Navalny To Remain In Detention Until Appeal Trial In Libel Case - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:52 PM

Russia's Navalny to Remain in Detention Until Appeal Trial in Libel Case - Lawyer

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will remain in Kolchugino detention center, located in Vladimir region, until appeal trial in the case of libel against a veteran, the date for which is still undecided, Vadim Kobzev, Navalny's lawyer, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will remain in Kolchugino detention center, located in Vladimir region, until appeal trial in the case of libel against a veteran, the date for which is still undecided, Vadim Kobzev, Navalny's lawyer, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"He will be transferred to the colony only after the verdict comes into force, and it will happen after the appeal trial. The date is yet not set," the lawyer said.

According to Kobzev, Navalny will take part in the appeal trial, but the court will decide whether it will be in person or via teleconference from the detention center.

Currently those sentenced to a jail term are quarantined in the detention center before being transferred to the colony.

Navalny will be later sent to one of the two colonies located in the region to serve his sentence.

On February 2, a Moscow court substituted Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Roche case with a real prison term of 3.5 years for multiple violations of the regulations. Moscow city court reinstated the ruling, but decreased the sentence to 2.5 years.

Navalny has also undergone trial on charges of libel against a war veteran and was ordered to pay a 850,000 ruble fine ($11,500). However, his defense appealed the ruling.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail Fine Vladimir Putin February From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UNHRC apprised of present Human Rights situation i ..

3 minutes ago

Commitment to post-pandemic 'green' recovery falli ..

3 minutes ago

Healthy plant-based diet linked with lower stroke ..

3 minutes ago

Czech Medical Experts Launch Probe Into 3 Deaths A ..

3 minutes ago

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global e ..

17 minutes ago

Kastro reviews preparations for Punjab Culture Day ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.