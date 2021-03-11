(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will remain in Kolchugino detention center, located in Vladimir region, until appeal trial in the case of libel against a veteran, the date for which is still undecided, Vadim Kobzev, Navalny's lawyer, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will remain in Kolchugino detention center, located in Vladimir region, until appeal trial in the case of libel against a veteran, the date for which is still undecided, Vadim Kobzev, Navalny's lawyer, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"He will be transferred to the colony only after the verdict comes into force, and it will happen after the appeal trial. The date is yet not set," the lawyer said.

According to Kobzev, Navalny will take part in the appeal trial, but the court will decide whether it will be in person or via teleconference from the detention center.

Currently those sentenced to a jail term are quarantined in the detention center before being transferred to the colony.

Navalny will be later sent to one of the two colonies located in the region to serve his sentence.

On February 2, a Moscow court substituted Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Roche case with a real prison term of 3.5 years for multiple violations of the regulations. Moscow city court reinstated the ruling, but decreased the sentence to 2.5 years.

Navalny has also undergone trial on charges of libel against a war veteran and was ordered to pay a 850,000 ruble fine ($11,500). However, his defense appealed the ruling.