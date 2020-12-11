UrduPoint.com
Russia's Navy, Aerospace Forces Crews Are 1st To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Crews of the Russia's Navy and Aerospace Forces, combat squads of the Strategic Missile Forces, and doctors are the first in line to receive the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said.

According to Konashenkov, the Defense Ministry has received 14,500 vaccines.

Over 10,000 servicemen have already been vaccinated, and around 100,000 servicemen should receive the vaccine by the end of the year.

"Doctors planning to leave for military service, crews of the Navy's vessels, flight personnel of the Russian Aerospace Forces, combat crews of the Strategic Missile Forces and command posts of all levels, and commanders of the armed forces' units are the first in line to receive the vaccine," Konashenkov said.

