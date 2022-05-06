(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) A corvette of the Russian Pacific Fleet carried out a test launch of the Otvet anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan, the fleet's press office said Friday.

"The Pacific Fleet's Gremyashchy corvette launched the latest Otvet anti-submarine missile system at an underwater training target in the waters of the Sea of Japan.

The warhead of the anti-submarine missile successfully hit the training target," the office said.

Some 15 ships and supply vessels of the Pacific Fleet were ensuring the safety of the launch area.

The Otvet anti-submarine missile system is designed for universal launchers deployed on the corvette, which also allow the launching of Oniks and Kalibr missiles. After the launch and approaching the area, a small torpedo separates from the missile and descends by parachute into the water; then the torpedo independently searches for targets and defeats them.