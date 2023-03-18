UrduPoint.com

Russia's Nebenzia Lists Demands For Further Extension Of Grain Deal After 60 Days - Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Russia's Nebenzia Lists Demands for Further Extension of Grain Deal After 60 Days - Letter

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia listed in a letter to the UN leadership Moscow's demands for a further extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) after 60 days and called on the parties to comply with the memorandum of understanding concluded between Russia and the United Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia listed in a letter to the UN leadership Moscow's demands for a further extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) after 60 days and called on the parties to comply with the memorandum of understanding concluded between Russia and the United Nations.

"Consideration by the Russian side of further extension of the BSGI after the indicated date will only be possible subject to tangible progress achieved in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the UN Secretariat on assistance in promoting Russian food and fertilisers on global markets," Nebenzia said in a letter to UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan.

Russia does not object to the extension of the grain deal for 60 days until May 18, Nebenzia confirmed in the letter.

The future of the deal, however, would depend on the "re-SWIFTing" of the Russian Agricultural Bank, resumption of agriculture machinery and spare parts supply to Russia, unblocking accounts and financial activities of Russian fertilizer companies, and lifting restrictions on insurance and access to ports for the Russian ships and cargo, the letter said.

