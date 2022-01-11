The unfavorable forecast of the COVID-19 situation in Russia does not exclude the possibility of new cases detected in one day reaching six-digit figures, Anna Popova, the head of the national consumer rights protection watchdog, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The unfavorable forecast of the COVID-19 situation in Russia does not exclude the possibility of new cases detected in one day reaching six-digit figures, Anna Popova, the head of the national consumer rights protection watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"And what we see today, unfortunately, creates in a pessimistic version a forecast for the possible growing detection of the number of cases associated with covid infection, up to six-digit numbers in the territory of Russia, with unfavorable development and non-compliance with the requirements that we are already talking about for two years," Popova told a government meeting on COVID-19.