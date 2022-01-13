UrduPoint.com

Russia's Negotiator Says Talks With NATO Became Necessary 'Shake-Up'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 12:13 AM

The Russia-NATO Council meeting was necessary for both sides, it became a "shake-up" that allowed to have an unprecedentedly frank conversation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday

"I think it was absolutely necessary.

First, there was a certain shake-up. If this meeting had not taken place, it would not have been possible to raise these (security) issues, which have always been somewhat in the background. But the way they were discussed today, I don't remember such directness and acuteness. It was a heart-to-heart talk," Grushko told reporters.

