MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Net capital outflow from Russia in 2019 decreased by 2.4 times compared to last year and amounted to $26.7 billion, according to preliminary estimates by the Bank of Russia published on Friday.

"The balance of financial operations of the private sector amounted to $ 26.7 billion [compared to $63 billion in 2018]," the Central Bank said in a preliminary report.

According to the regulator, the decisive influence on the indicated value was exerted by a decrease in foreign liabilities of banks.