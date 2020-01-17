Russia's Net Capital Outflow In 2019 Totals $26.7 Bln - Central Bank
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:52 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Net capital outflow from Russia in 2019 decreased by 2.4 times compared to last year and amounted to $26.7 billion, according to preliminary estimates by the Bank of Russia published on Friday.
"The balance of financial operations of the private sector amounted to $ 26.7 billion [compared to $63 billion in 2018]," the Central Bank said in a preliminary report.
According to the regulator, the decisive influence on the indicated value was exerted by a decrease in foreign liabilities of banks.