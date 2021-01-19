UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Net Capital Outflow More Than Doubles To $47.8Bln In 2020 - Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:56 PM

Russia's Net Capital Outflow More Than Doubles to $47.8Bln in 2020 - Central Bank

Net capital outflow from Russia amounted to $47.8 billion in 2020 against $22.1 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank's estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Net capital outflow from Russia amounted to $47.8 billion in 2020 against $22.1 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank's estimate.

"Financial transactions balance of private sector in 2020 amounted to $47.8 billion compared to $22.

1 billion in the previous year. Different from 2019, when transactions to increase foreign assets played a significant role, last year the main form of net lending to the rest of the world by the private sector was a reduction in external liabilities, formed in almost equal proportion by banks and other sectors," the central bank said.

Related Topics

World Russia Bank 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

1 minute ago

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain ..

22 minutes ago

KP govt to ease new companies' registration proces ..

22 minutes ago

Kremlin dismisses calls to free Navalny, warns aga ..

22 minutes ago

DG Inspection visits Central Jail Sahiwal

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.