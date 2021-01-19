Net capital outflow from Russia amounted to $47.8 billion in 2020 against $22.1 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank's estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Net capital outflow from Russia amounted to $47.8 billion in 2020 against $22.1 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank's estimate.

"Financial transactions balance of private sector in 2020 amounted to $47.8 billion compared to $22.

1 billion in the previous year. Different from 2019, when transactions to increase foreign assets played a significant role, last year the main form of net lending to the rest of the world by the private sector was a reduction in external liabilities, formed in almost equal proportion by banks and other sectors," the central bank said.