Net capital outflow from Russia increased by 66 percent year-on-year to $35.5 billion in January-September, according to the central bank's estimates

"According to the Bank of Russia's estimate, financial transactions of private sector amounted to $35.5 billion against $21.

4 billion a year earlier. In contrast to the dynamics of the previous year, when the repayment of external indebtedness by banks and increase of banks' foreign assets played the key role, in the current period the determining factor was a reduction of liabilities to non-residents of both banks and other sectors," the regulator said in a statement.