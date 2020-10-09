UrduPoint.com
Russia's Net Capital Outflow Up 66% Year-on-Year To $35.5Bln In 9M 2020 - Central Bank

Russia's Net Capital Outflow Up 66% Year-on-Year to $35.5Bln in 9M 2020 - Central Bank

Net capital outflow from Russia increased by 66 percent year-on-year to $35.5 billion in January-September, according to the central bank's estimates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Net capital outflow from Russia increased by 66 percent year-on-year to $35.5 billion in January-September, according to the central bank's estimates.

"According to the Bank of Russia's estimate, financial transactions of private sector amounted to $35.5 billion against $21.

4 billion a year earlier. In contrast to the dynamics of the previous year, when the repayment of external indebtedness by banks and increase of banks' foreign assets played the key role, in the current period the determining factor was a reduction of liabilities to non-residents of both banks and other sectors," the regulator said in a statement.

