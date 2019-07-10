UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's New Aircraft Carrier To Be Able To House Over 40 Planes, Jets - Developer

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Russia's New Aircraft Carrier to Be Able to House Over 40 Planes, Jets - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The new concept of a non-nuclear aircraft carrier for the Russian Navy provides for over 40 aircraft, jets and sea drones to be placed on it, Pavel Filippov, the director general of the developer of the concept, Krylov State Research Center, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The research center has developed a new concept of a multipurpose non-nuclear aircraft carrier for the Russian Navy, with a displacement capacity of 40,000 tonnes. The cost of the new carrier is estimated at 200 billion rubles ($3.13 billion), and the construction is expected to take five years.

"According to our concept, the aircraft carrier will be able to house around 40 aircraft and jets, or even more," Filippov said.

Filippov added that the aircraft carrier could also possibly house Russia's newest sea drones of Okhotnik type and a naval version of Russia's Su-57 fighter jet.

The Russian Defense Ministry signed a contract for purchasing 76 Su-57 fighters at the recently held Army-2019 defense forum.

"Theoretically, we could place a certain number of these fighters on board if a naval version is created, with the weight reduced and some elements of construction changed," Filippov said.

Related Topics

Russia Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2019

1 hour ago

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

12 hours ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

12 hours ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

12 hours ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.