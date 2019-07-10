MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The new concept of a non-nuclear aircraft carrier for the Russian Navy provides for over 40 aircraft, jets and sea drones to be placed on it, Pavel Filippov, the director general of the developer of the concept, Krylov State Research Center, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The research center has developed a new concept of a multipurpose non-nuclear aircraft carrier for the Russian Navy, with a displacement capacity of 40,000 tonnes. The cost of the new carrier is estimated at 200 billion rubles ($3.13 billion), and the construction is expected to take five years.

"According to our concept, the aircraft carrier will be able to house around 40 aircraft and jets, or even more," Filippov said.

Filippov added that the aircraft carrier could also possibly house Russia's newest sea drones of Okhotnik type and a naval version of Russia's Su-57 fighter jet.

The Russian Defense Ministry signed a contract for purchasing 76 Su-57 fighters at the recently held Army-2019 defense forum.

"Theoretically, we could place a certain number of these fighters on board if a naval version is created, with the weight reduced and some elements of construction changed," Filippov said.