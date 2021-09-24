MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Multiple Russian shipyards will pool together resources and expertise to build a new aircraft carrier for the Russian navy, Alexei Rakhmanov, CEO of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), told Sputnik in an interview.

"The parent plant will be determined by the customer. It could be Zvezda, Baltzavod, and Sevmash. Each has their own pros and cons, but the experience is on the side of the USC enterprises. In addition, Severnaya Verf is capable of building three-quarters of the aircraft carrier. But in any case, it will be cooperation," Rakhmanov said.

In total, there are three possible sites for constructing the carrier ” partially at Baltzavod, partially at Severnaya Verf, and then at Sevmash in full.

"At the same time, Sevmash has two huge drawbacks. The first is that it does not have covered premises for the construction, the second is that the White Sea freezes over and we are losing flexibility in terms of launching and completing the construction," the USC head said.

The construction will take eight years, provided that all documents are ready, he said, adding that the project can be fully implemented in 10 years.

Admiral Kuznetsov is the only ship of this type in the Russian navy. It is currently undergoing repairs and modernization at the Severomorsk-based 35th Shipyard.