(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia's latest super-sized nuclear-powered submarine, Belgorod, the first carrier of Poseidon strategic underwater drones, is expected to complete all tests by September of this year, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"The reactor has been powered up on Belgorod. Mooring tests are underway. Then there will be factory and state trials. By September, the sub should complete the entire test cycle," the source said.

The Belgorod submarine (Project 09852) is the first carrier of the Poseidon strategic unmanned underwater craft. It was floated out in the spring of 2019.