Russia's New Belgorod Nuclear-Powered Submarine To Finish Trials By This Fall - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:40 AM

Russia's New Belgorod Nuclear-Powered Submarine to Finish Trials by This Fall - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia's latest super-sized nuclear-powered submarine, Belgorod, the first carrier of Poseidon strategic underwater drones, is expected to complete all tests by September of this year, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"The reactor has been powered up on Belgorod. Mooring tests are underway. Then there will be factory and state trials. By September, the sub should complete the entire test cycle," the source said.

The Belgorod submarine (Project 09852) is the first carrier of the Poseidon strategic unmanned underwater craft. It was floated out in the spring of 2019.

More Stories From World

