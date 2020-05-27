MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The serial delivery of Russia's new Broneboyschik (armor piercer) air-launched missiles to the country's army is planned for 2021, documents for making it operational will soon be drafted, the CEO of Tecmash arms industry company (part of state corporation Rostec) has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Everything is ready for producing Broneboyschik. Moreover, we have created a batch of these missiles for test exploitation by troops at our own expense. We hope that all the matters will be settled this year, and batch deliveries to the troops will start in 2021," Alexander Kochkin said.

After state tests of the new air-launched missile were finished in 2019, the state customer updated some of the requirements outlined in the design specification, Tecmash CEO recalled.

"All these issues have already been settled with the Defense Ministry. In the next few days, the preparation of documents for passing Broneboyschik into service will start," Kochkin said.

Broneboyschik is designed for planes of the Su-25 family and for Mi-8 military helicopters. These missiles are expected to complement the 80 mm-caliber S-8 unguided missile family.