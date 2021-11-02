MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russia's new single-engine fifth-generation stealth fighter Checkmate will be presented abroad for the first time at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, running from November 14-18, a source in the Russian aircraft industry said on Tuesday.

"Checkmate sparked great interest abroad, and the UAE is an excellent platform for presenting the aircraft to a wide range of potential partners. It is planned to hold a number of closed presentations for delegations participating in the salon, as well as an open presentation for visitors and media representatives," the source told reporters.

Checkmate was first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 international air show in the Moscow region, where it was presented as a functional model.

Checkmate will be assembled at an aircraft plant in Russia's Komsomolsk-on-Amur.