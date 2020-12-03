MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia's newly appointed Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov has joined other members OPEC+ group at the ongoing ministerial meeting after he was introduced to other participants by his predecessor, now-Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ energy ministers started their meeting, which was postponed on Tuesday amid the differences within the alliance on the future oil cuts. The ministers now have to decide whether to extend the existing cuts of 7.

7 million barrels per day or ease the oil output cuts. Under the terms of the agreement, they were expected to be eased to 5.8 million barrels per day, however the second wave of COVID-19 has led to the OPEC+ reconsidering the volume of the oil cuts.

"I want to introduce Russian Energy Minister, Mr.Shulginov, he is with us today and I see him on the screen," Novak said during the virtual meeting of OPEC+.

Shulginov previously served as the CEO of RusHydro, one of Russia's largest power generating companies.